NZ fourth after strong finish

Photo: ODT files

The Ice Fernz saved their best for last at their tournament in Hong Kong at the weekend.

The New Zealand women won their final two games to finish fourth at the division two, group B world championships.

After starting with a 3-0 loss to Hong Kong, an 8-2 loss to Ukraine and a 2-1 loss to Lithuania, they thumped Belgium 7-1 and pipped Mexico 5-4.

Mexico scored the first goal in the final-round game but 38-year-old former Queenstown forward Kellye Nelson, now playing for the Melbourne Ducks, grabbed the equaliser.

Anjali Mulari gave the Ice Fernz a 2-1 lead and Wakatipu Wild defender Aoife Orr made it 3-1 before the Mexicans brought it back to 3-3.

Jasmine Horner-Pascoe restored New Zealand’s lead and Hannah Shields scored to make it 5-3 heading into the final period.

Mexico closed the gap to a goal and pulled their goalie off the ice to have an extra attacker but could not find an equaliser.

Auckland goalie Lochlyn Henry had a busy night for New Zealand, saving 39 of the 43 shots on her goal.

The Ice Fernz scored five goals in the first period to take control of the game against Belgium.

Nelson scored two goals and added an assist, Mulari had a goal and an assist, and Dunedin Thunder forward Kate Vernal contributed three assists.

Nelson finished third in scoring at the tournament with eight points (four goals, four assists) and Horner-Pascoe was 11th with five points (three goals, two assists).

The Ice Blacks played their first game in the men’s division 2, group B championships this morning.