Stampede gets better of southern double-header

The Stampede emerged victorious again — although it had to work hard this time.

It looked as though the weekend’s ice hockey double-header was going to follow the same trend as the one before, as it beat the Dunedin Thunder 12-1 at home in Queenstown on Friday.

But the Thunder showed plenty of spirit to keep the Stampede to 3-1 on Saturday night.

On Friday Noah Gregory scored three goals, while Lachlan Frear added two as the Stampede ran rampant.

The Thunder started well, holding the Stampede out early and taking the lead via a Shaun Brown goal after eight minutes.

But the Stampede poured in four of its own in the first period, before adding a further seven in the second.

From that point though, the weekend improved for the Thunder.

The Stampede managed just one more goal in the final period.

That steely defence carried over to Saturday as well.

Both sides went scoreless through the first period, before a sustained period of pressure allowed Matt Schneider to put the Stampede up 1-0 early in the second.

Three minutes later Paris Heyd equalised, showing his class and scoring on a breakaway.

But two quick goals through the middle of the period were the difference.

Schneider scored his second with a brilliant shot, before Jack Robbie added another seconds later to give the Stampede a lead it would not relinquish.

It leaves the Stampede unbeaten six games into its modified National Ice Hockey League campaign, while the Thunder moves to one win and five losses.