Steel steal title from defending champions

Wakatipu Wild forward Polly Bennetts is put under pressure from Auckland defenceman Jamieson Taute during the New Zealand women’s ice hockey league final at the Dunedin Ice Stadium. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

One Steel team would rather forget 2023 but another will never forget it.

The Auckland Steel performed just a little better than their beleaguered netball counterparts when they won the New Zealand women’s title in Dunedin at the weekend.

After trailing 3-1 early in the third period, the Auckland Steel clawed their way back to force the league final into a penalty shootout and steal the national crown from the defending champions Wakatipu Wild at the Dunedin Ice Stadium on Sunday night.

Steel forward Helen Murray scored with 40sec left in the final period to level the scores at 3-3, and the Steel went on to win the penalty shootout 4-2.

Goaltender Lochlyn Hyde was the hero of her side, saving two of the Wild’s attempts in the shootout, while Brooke Patron stepped up to score her side’s final penalty to secure the victory.

The Wild got off to a strong start, scoring through Livia Twohig and Inge Kemp in the opening 10 minutes to lead 2-0.

But the Steel fought back in the second when Jamieson Taute scored on the power play.

Twohig slotted another for the Wild in the 50th minute, but Anjali Mulari scored 20sec later to get the Steel closer before Murray tied the game.

The Dunedin Thunder also came from behind, scoring two late goals against Canterbury Inferno to win the bronze medal game.

The Inferno started strongly when Emma Kloss scored for her side in the fifth minute.

But the Thunder came back fighting. Rebecca Lilly slotted in a penalty shot in the 48th minute to level the scores.

She scored again six minutes later for the Thunder to finish with a medal, capping off their best season to date.