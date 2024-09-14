Whalers facing first big test of season

David Reedy. File photo: Linda Robertson

David Reedy should be a happier man.

He led the Whalers to a 48-24 win against Waikato in their season-opening premiership match at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday.

But the long-serving coach knows what lies ahead — much tougher games.

And one of them is tomorrow against Counties-Manukau.

The South Auckland team brushed aside Bay of Plenty 40-0 in their opening game.

They are fast, they are big and they will pressure Otago in ways Waikato was unable to.

The game is at the stadium again, so it will be a fast track.

Despite the Whalers’ showing against Waikato, there has been some hard work to do this week.

"The pleasing part is that we still have lots to improve on," Reedy said.

"It is just our accuracy and our control [we need to work on]. We had about four forward passes, which would have led to tries. There was just a bit of panic."

"We got off to a flying start in the first 20 minutes. That helped and we nailed our KPIs in that first 20 minutes.

"But we kind of went away from it a bit for the middle 30 minutes of the game."

"They got to within 10 points, and it was a little bit worrying, but then we kicked on after that."

Troy Anstiss had a strong game in the second row. He shifted to hooker when Eli Ellison got injured and could not continue.

Anstiss bagged two tries and made countless tackles in a player-of-the-match performance.

He will play at hooker this weekend in the absence of Ellison.

Heavy ball-carrier Tofatuimoana Solia returns for the Whalers and will give them some go-forward, and Oscar Anderson has been named in 17 and will be on debut. He will cover several positions in the backline.

Second-rower Orlando Tuhega-Vaitupu is also on debut.

Reedy said Counties looked well-organised on defence "so we’re going to have to be extremely accurate if we want to beat them".

"They’re quite a big side, strong and experienced."

NZRL premiership

Dunedin, 2pm tomorrow

Otago Whalers: Max Brown, Saimone Samate, Tama Apineru, Aleki Morris-Lome, Mavae Manuika, Jordan McEntee-Walters, Cameron Brown, Troy Anstiss, Mika Mafi, Orlando Tuhega-Vaitupu, Hagen Free, Willie Time, Tofatuimoana Solia. Reserves: Oscar Anderson, Keenan Masina, Misinale Fifita, Jake Day.

Counties-Manukau: James Dowie, Walter Fifita, Viliami Kuli, Joshua Cooper, Toaiti Ramsay, Liam Prendergast, Arthur Crichton, Shawn Hunt, Maddison Tekeu, Stedman Lefau, Tahi Baggaley, Tamehana Paruru, Joey Price. Reserves: Ben Wharton-Benedict, Raven Togiafofoa, Mosese Faeamani, Ngarima Junior Maugatai.