Lawson may not last the season: Montoya

Liam Lawson at the Miami Grand Prix. Photo: Getty Images

Former Formula One driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Liam Lawson may not see out the season.

Colombian Montoya, who drove in F1 between 2001 and 2006, said he "wouldn't be surprised" if the young Kiwi was dropped by Racing Bulls.

Montoya is a seven-time grand prix winner.

He feels British-Swedish driver Arvid Lindblad is waiting to take Lawson's seat if he doesn't improve.

In 2025 Lawson's best results are 12th in China and Saudi Arabia, while he's had two DNF's.

"If Liam doesn't improve any further, I wouldn't be surprised if they [Racing Bulls] put Lindblad in at some point," Montoya told AS.

"Not at all. I wouldn't be a little surprised."

"If he [Lawson] doesn't recover soon, I'm sure Red Bull will start looking elsewhere because that's how they work," Montoya said.

Lindblad won the 2025 Castrol Regional Formula NZ Championship and has been touted as a F1 driver of the future.

Lawson's team-mate Isack Hadjar has generally out driven him since the New Zealander returned to Racing Bulls from Red Bull.

Last week Argentine Franco Colapinto replaced Australian Jack Doohan at Alpine.

Round seven of the F1 championship is at Imola this weekend.