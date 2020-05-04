NZ Rally Championship cancelled

The 2020 New Zealand Rally Championship has been cancelled with MotorSport New Zealand and the championship promoters opting to future-proof the sport in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first two rounds of the championship at Otago and Whangarei were already postponed because of the virus and the government-imposed isolation rules while the remaining events are unlikely to be sustainable.

Long lead-in times needed to organise events coupled with the need for the country to tighten its belts due to the economic impact of Covid-19 means entry numbers cannot be guaranteed.

After robust discussions the regrettable decision was made to indefinitely postpone the New Zealand Rally Championship so that the sport can reset and be in a better position to return to normal in 2021 rather than risk incurring a financial hit that could carry on into the future.

Championship title sponsor Brian Green Property has recommitted for the 2021 season in a major show of faith that the sport will be able to bounce back quickly from Covid-19. That support is a major step to ensure a competitive championship awaits next year.

"It was a really difficult call to make but one we know is best for the long-term health of our sport," NZRC coordinator Blair Bartels said.

"We love rallying; it is something we are super passionate about and it is really hard to make a call that means there will be less of it this year but we have to be pragmatic through these unprecedented times.

"The economic fallout will be significant, and it is just not practical to think entry numbers will be strong enough this season to make events sustainable at a national championship level, especially with so many of our competitors being small business owners.

"There will still be club events and there may be an appetite for a couple of one-off events and that opens up some exciting possibilities.

"The securing of Brian Green Property Group as title sponsor for an 11th season gives the championship some certainty and we greatly appreciate the unconditional support Brian and his team has shown to the championship and it gives us a strong platform to begin work planning next season."