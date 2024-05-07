Woman, 88, knocked to the ground in unprovoked attack

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in Auckland after an elderly woman was viciously knocked to the ground in an unprovoked attack in broad daylight.

In a video sent to RNZ, a person walking briskly away from the security camera can be seen hitting an elderly woman in the face with their elbow as they walk by, knocking her to the ground before walking off, while onlookers attempt to help the victim.

RNZ understands the attack took place on Federal Street in the central city on Sunday.

Police said officers quickly located and arrested a man, who is now before the Auckland District Court.

A screengrab of a video shows a woman knocked to the ground on Federal Street in central Auckland on Sunday 5 May 2024. Photo: Supplied

His bail has been opposed.

He faces a charge of wounds with intent to injure, police said.

The 88-year-old victim is recovering in a serious but stable condition, supported by family.