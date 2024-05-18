One dead after motorcycle crash in Rolleston

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have confirmed that one person has died following a single motorcycle crash on Jones Rd, Rolleston, this morning.
Emergency services responded to the scene at about 12pm.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.
The Serious Crash Unit has conducted an examination of the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
The road has now reopened to traffic.