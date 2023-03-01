Walker to show her pace on four wheels

Sarah Walker will hope to transfer her BMX skills to rallying in a few weeks. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Sarah Walker was an ace on two wheels — now it is time to try four.

Olympic medallist and three-time world champion BMX racer Sarah Walker will make her rallying debut at this year’s Otago Rally as a guest driver.

Walker, who became New Zealand’s first Olympic BMX medallist when claiming silver at the London Games in 2012, is a long-standing member of the Athletes’ Commission of the International Olympic Committee.

She said she was "stoked" to be invited by the rally.

"When I was younger, I used my first lot of BMX winnings to buy a PlayStation and one of my favourite games was Colin McRae Rally," she said.

"Fast forward to competing in the PlayStation GT5 [Gran Turismo] and GT7 charity events, doing a couple of hot laps of Hampton Downs with Greg Murphy, and even racing a super saloon in Western Springs speedway.

"I don’t know if there is a most exciting part. Doing the driver training last week was already amazingly fun.

"I’ve watched some video of the rally and even though the scenery looks incredible, my eyes will be so focused on driving my best and hopefully staying on the road."

Rally spokesman Roger Oakley said he was thrilled to have Walker involved this year.

She will be alongside co-driver Grant Marra in the same 1998 Subaru Impreza as rowing gold medallist Hamish Bond last year and motorcycle racer Avalon Biddle in 2021.

"We’re excited to have Sarah compete in the rally," Oakley said.

"She’s been really enthusiastic and I know she’ll have a fantastic experience.

"Having her compete is truly motivating for all the people who make this event happen and we hope will bring along some new fans. She’ll be a wonderful ambassador."

Oakley said his first conversation with Walker highlighted her professional approach to sport.

"I think we’ll see her times improve significantly during the event and it wouldn’t surprise me if she becomes competitive with some of the established drivers."

Fans will have a chance to see Walker during the Otago Rally at the ceremonial start in the Octagon on Friday, March 31, at the service parks or the Super Stage in Dunedin on Saturday, April 1.

Walker joins the event’s international guest, Finland rally great Mikko Hirvonen, who will contest the International Classic Rally in the Ford Escort RS1800.

The Drivesouth-sponsored Otago Rally is the first round of the New Zealand Rally Championship, a Pacific Cup round of the Asia-Pacific Rally Championship, and a round of the inaugural TER World Series.

By: Staff reporter