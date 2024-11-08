Young kart drivers excelling

Jack McGrath on his way to winning his first South Island vortex mini rok title in Dunedin recently. PHOTO: BLAKE ARMSTRONG/ARMSTRONG PHOTOGRAPHY NZ

Jack McGrath is in the driver’s seat.

The young Kartsport Dunedin driver has made quite the statement on the representative track, winning a Kartsport South Island sprint championship title in Dunedin recently.

It was the 12-year-old John McGlashan College student’s maiden vortex mini rok class title.

McGrath was in good company in the winner’s circle, Dunedin’s Jaxon Harvey defending his rotax max heavy title.

The 18-year-old King’s High School student has been competing since he was 5 — and McGrath since he was 6 — leaving them in a fine position as they move through the ranks.

Kartsport Dunedin life member Daniel Harvey said the two young drivers were fantastic in tough and wet conditions.

"To be fair, a lot of people would probably say they just showed their Dunedin experience in shocking weather," Harvey said.

"In wet conditions, the risk of spinning is obviously quite a bit higher.

"Both of them just didn’t put a foot wrong."

More than 50 of the South Island’s top drivers competed at the event and Dunedin’s Neil Shearer also won the South Island legends title.

Kartsport Dunedin is in for another big weekend when it host the Wyatt Trophy meeting on Sunday.

The event has been running since at least the 1980s.

The Wyatt Trophy is made from the metal plate from a front-page story from The Star newspaper about the club when it was known as the Dunedin Kart Club.

Jaxon Harvey will be back on the track competing in the senior rotax this weekend.

While the national endurance championships are in Christchurch next weekend, Dunedin club members are heading south to Invercargill to support Kartsport Southland’s Keith McFadzien enduro meeting on November 17.