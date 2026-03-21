Hamstring injury puts Gordon out

Silver Fern Maddy Gordon is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The midcourter is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after hurting her hamstring at training for the Queensland Firebirds earlier this week.

Gordon made her Super Netball debut for the Firebirds last week and finished with 23 feeds, 15 centre pass receives, nine goal assists and two deflections.

"Honestly devastated," Gordon said on social media.

"I came over here with big goals to grow my game and become the best player I can be, so it’s tough having that put on pause right now."

Gordon, who is the partner of Highlanders fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, is no stranger to injuries, having returned from niggles with the Central Pulse.

Firebirds team-mates Kelly Jackson and Te Paea Selby-Rickit will come up against Silver Ferns defender Karin Burger during their clash against the Sunshine Coast Lightning today.

Former Southern Steel captain Kate Heffernan — who leads the league with three intercepts — will play in the biggest game of the round when the Adelaide Thunderbirds meet the West Coast Fever.

Jane Watson and Whitney Souness will be looking to guide their Giants to their first win over the defending champion Vixens tomorrow, and Swifts pair Grace Nweke and Gina Crampton will hope to bounce back with a win over the Melbourne Mavericks.