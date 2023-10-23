Silver Ferns surge to late comeback win over Australia

Kelly Jury of New Zealand defends during game four of the 2023 Constellation Cup series at Spark Arena. Photo: Getty Images

Australia 50

The Silver Ferns have come from behind to claim their second home consecutive Constellation Cup victory against Australia 53-50 in Auckland.

Australia dominated the clash until the final quarter when New Zealand rallied for the three-goal win in a frantic 15 minutes.

New Zealand goal shooter Grance Nweke scored 43 goals, only missing two goals for the match.

The World Champion Diamonds retain the Constellation Cup on goal differential after dominating the opening two tests of the four-match series.

New Zealand won the third test 53-50 in Invercargill last Thursday.

Australia were well served in Auckland by strong holding shooter Sophie Garbin with 37 goals from 40 attempts.

While the Silver Ferns defensive combination in the backline of goal keep Kelly Jury and player-of-the-match Karin Burger at goal defence was a force.

All the Silver Ferns put their bodies on the line with centre Maddy Gordon a standout.