Taurua has good feeling about Ferns

Silver Fern Karin Burger will captain the side at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Noeline Taurua can see a noticeable difference in her players.

The Silver Ferns coach has been back hands-on with the national side — after not coaching a test last year due to being stood down — and is loving what she has been witnessing in camp.

Five of her squad played in Australia this season and returned with a renewed energy to get the job done.

“They’ve got a look in their eye — and they want to win,’’ Taurua said.

“They want to perform and that’s what they’re going to do. That’s rubbing off in our group because they’ve been in a fulltime programme.’’

That can only bode well as they prepare for seven games in nine days when their Commonwealth Games campaign gets under way in Glasgow on July 25.

The Silver Ferns, who gained bronze at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, gathered for a three-day camp in Auckland last week before jetting off to Manchester for another camp before the pinnacle event.

Taurua already has a good feeling about her squad.

“I would say we’ve exceeded where I thought we were going to be so that’s a good start. It sets us up nicely for stage two, which is when we’re in Manchester.

“It’s just a beautiful buzz. I can’t explain it and it’s just authentically come together.

“I’m really happy with what we were able to put out there ... and we’ll just keep ticking away.’’

Taurua is well aware she did not have the connections with the squad last year, but has spent countless hours checking in on players, and management, during their club seasons.

Over the past eight weeks, she had weekly catch-ups with the entire squad — “just ensuring once again that we’re all on the same page’’ — and homing in on specific areas after the team was selected last month.

“Everyone’s come in with a really open heart, open mind and our intention is to get ourselves on the podium.’’

The Silver Ferns open their campaign against hosts Scotland on July 25. They have been drawn in Pool B alongside Jamaica, Uganda, Wales and Trinidad and Tobago.

Jamaica shape as their toughest opponents — boasting the strongest defensive end in Kadiee-Ann Dehaney, Shamera Sterling-Humphrey, Jodi-Ann Ward and Latanya Wilson — on July 27.

The Sunshine Girls beat the Silver Ferns 67-51 in the semifinal at Birmingham to make their first pinnacle final.

Taurua said the Silver Ferns had been training for the differing styles they would face in a short time span — “we’ve just got to find the right chemistry and the right combination’’ — and would refine that further in the coming week.

Silver Ferns captain Karin Burger is the oldest player in the squad at 33 — and the only one over 30 — and brings Netball World Cup and Commonwealth Games experience.

She took over the captaincy last year, steering the team well during a turbulent period, and is enjoying having Taurua back at the helm.

“It’s lots of positivity and lots of excitement,’’ Burger said.

“Noels loves the big dances. For me it’s figuring out what that looks like in terms of leadership and making sure that I completely understand the picture that’s trying to be painted.

“Also knowing where we’ve come from and where we are now. Obviously there’s a different group now.

“It’s the excitement for what’s to come and seeing the potential of this group as well and how she can bring the best out of each person is really exciting.’’

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz