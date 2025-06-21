Win boosts confidence for Steel

It is always easier to get back to business after a big win.

The Southern Steel are riding high after beating the Northern Stars 62-46 last week, a victory that will have helped the team’s confidence.

Steel coach Wendy Frew said it had been a tough couple of weeks after three consecutive losses, and she was proud of her team’s performance.

"Really happy with the girls stepping up against the Stars and getting the win," Frew said.

"We put some good netball out there and obviously also have a couple of things to work on.

"A timely win for us and just keeps us in the hunt."

Defensively it was a big step up from her back three, who picked up eight intercepts and 13 deflections, and their defence on the centre pass lifted another notch.

Shooter Aliyah Dunn continued her dominant season, only missing one one-pointer, and one two-pointer, and Frew commended her performance.

"She definitely is playing her best netball, I think," Frew said.

"It’s actually through so much hard work, she’s doing extras two, or three, times a week.

"Just really happy that all her hard work is actually paying off for her and you’re seeing that on the court.

"At times I think we can even look into her earlier.

"She’s got such a powerful hold and we’ll see at times that we’ll give her balls that aren’t quite in the right space and ... she’s putting her body on the line to pull those in."

Co-captain Kate Heffernan also made her first start, after being sidelined for the opening rounds with a knee injury.

The Silver Fern midcourter played only the first half as she builds back through managed minutes but provided a calm figure to lift her team.

"It’s been tough for her, she’s been such a professional in rehab to get back on to the court," Frew said.

"There would be other players throughout New Zealand who had that injury that wouldn’t have been able to get back on the court like she did."

Confidence will be crucial for the Steel this week, as they make the trip to Wellington to meet the Central Pulse on Monday.

The sides’ previous tussle was a game the Steel would rather forget; they lost 70-45 back in round four.

"We know we didn’t perform nearly our best.

"For us, we’ve had a good look at it.

"You obviously debrief games, and we’ve moved on and now we’re looking to see how we can change our game plan up slightly and make sure we come out a different team than we were when we played them in Invercargill."

It is a must-win game for both teams in the scheme of the ANZ Premiership this year, which has been cut back to 10 games.

The Pulse are third on the ladder with a record of three wins and three losses for nine points.

They lost 61-50 to top-of-the-table Mainland Tactix last week and 64-51 to the Northern Mystics the week before.

Wing attack Whitney Souness leads the competition with 153 centre pass receives and shooter Amelia Walmsley has been accurate from the one-point range.

The Steel are fifth on the ladder with a record of two wins, and four losses, for seven points.

Kimiora Poi sits third for feeds with 196 and defender Carys Stythe leads the league for deflections (32) and defensive rebounds (15) and is second for intercepts (13).

ANZ Premiership

Monday, Wellington, 7.30pm

Southern Steel: Aliyah Dunn, Georgia Heffernan, Summer Temu, Serina Daunakamakama, Kimiora Poi, Kate Heffernan, Renee Savai’inaea, Carys Stythe, Abby Lawson, Khayne-Lii Munro-Nonoa.

Central Pulse: Amelia Walmsley, Amorangi Malesala, Tiana Metuarau, Gabi Simpson, Whitney Souness, Maddy Gordon, Ainsleyana Puleiata, Fa’amu Ioane, Parris Mason, Laura Balmer, Kelly Jackson.