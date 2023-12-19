Winders off to NSW

Sam Winders. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Southern Steel midcourter Sam Winders is heading across the Ditch.

The 28-year-old has signed with the Giants, based in New South Wales, to play in the Super Netball league next year.

Winders joined the Steel this season, after nine seasons at the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic, and was key across all three positions in the midcourt.

She is the fifth former Steel player to play in Super Netball after Leana de Bruin (Adelaide Thunderbirds), Katrina Rore (New South Wales Swifts), Jhaniele Fowler (West Coast Fever) and Kalifa McCollin (Collingwood Magpies).

Winders adds plenty of experience to the Giants, having played 138 domestic games, many as captain of the Magic, and 47 tests for the Silver Ferns.

"I felt like I was in a transitioning phase of my career," Winders said.

"Ten years of playing at the top level had me asking, ‘now what else do I want to do before it’s all over?’

"When the opportunity came up to play in Australia and for the Giants, it just felt like the right thing to do, at the right time."

Winders will be reunited with former Magic coach Julie Fitzgerald, who is the Giants head coach, and team-mates Jo Harten and Jamie-Lee Price.

She is the seventh Kiwi to play in Super Netball after Rore, de Bruin, Laura Langman (Sunshine Coast Lightening), Kimiora Poi (Magpies), Maria Folau and Cathrine Tuivaiti (both Thunderbirds).