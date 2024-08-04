Emotional Hobbs misses spot in 100m final

A disappointed Zoe Hobbs after her sixth place in the women's 100m semifinal in Paris. Photo: Getty Images

Kiwi sprinter Zoe Hobbs has missed out on a place in the women's 100m final after finishing a "disappointing" sixth in her semifinal this morning.

An emotional Hobbs told media after the race the result stings, knowing she had more to give.

"It was tough. It was bittersweet knowing that I had more in there. Yesterday was faster and felt a lot easier than tonight. I felt free and relaxed yesterday and felt like I had an edge more to give today," she said.

"I just didn't execute a good race. I think I let it go from the get-go. My reaction wasn't great and over the first 10 I was already behind, and I let it slip through my fingers, and that's just the reality of the 100m sometimes."

"You have to put together a perfect race, especially to make an Olympic. I'm really disappointed."

"Everything felt good [ahead of the race]. I was physically good. Mentally good. I just didn't execute the race I needed to."

On the emotions she felt when she crossed the finish line, she said:

"I didn't know where I'd placed. Everything was a bit of a blur. It was when the time came up, I found out where I was. It was just instant disappointment. And seeing the time as well, that it was slower than yesterday. I think if it was a good time, I could have accepted not making the final. But just knowing that it was 11.07 that progressed, and I was there or there abouts yesterday. It's just disappointing."

Julien Alfred holds the St Lucian flag after claiming her country's first ever Olympic medal in the women's 100m. Photo: Getty Images

In the eventual final, Julien Alfred delivered a brilliant gun-to-tape performance to claim Saint Lucia’s first-ever Olympic medal, though the controversial absence of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce left a cloud over the race.

Alfred made her usual slick start and remained clear in heavy rain on a sodden track to come home in a national record 10.72 seconds.

World champion and race favourite Sha'Carri Richardson took silver in 10.87 but the American never really threatened and her compatriot Melissa Jefferson claimed bronze in 10.92.

Double Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce, appearing in her fifth Olympics, was listed as 'Did Not Start' shortly before the semifinals and her lane remained empty.

Social media footage later emerged of her and Jamaican team members arguing with officials who appeared to be refusing to let her in.

Fraser-Pryce was heard saying "they've changed the rules, we always come through this gate".

World Athletics said it was still awaiting official confirmation of the reason for her absence from the Jamaican team.

- RNZ/Reuters