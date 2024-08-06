Olympic silver for Kiwi women in velodrome

New Zealand track cyclists Rebecca Petch, Shaane Fulton and Ellesse Andrews celebrate on the podium after winning the silver medal. Photo: Reuters

The New Zealand women's team sprint have won silver in the track cycling, adding to Finn Butcher's gold in the men's kayak cross.

The cycling trio of Shaane Fulton, Ellesse Andrews, Rebecca Petch were beaten to gold by Great Britain, who won in a world record time.

During the first round of competition they broke the world record, and earlier broke the Olympic record in qualifying at the National Velodrome in Paris.

"It's just absolutely amazing," says Rebecca Petch. "The journey to here has been insane and to actually put it down on the day is just so special."

Meanwhile, New Zealand's women pole vaulters have all qualified for Thursday's final at the Stade de France.

Eliza McCartney cleared 4.55m on her second attempt to go through. Olivia McTaggart and Imogen Ayris missed that height, but go through to the final by virtue of clearing 4.40m on their first attempt.