Olympics: Men's triathlon postponed due to river pollution

Workers remove a buoy from the River Seine in Paris after Olympics triathlon training was cancelled amid water quality concerns. Photo: Reuters

Olympic organisers have postponed the men's triathlon due to the pollution levels in the River Seine remaining too high.

The race has been postponed until Wednesday evening (NZ time).

Two New Zealanders are due to compete in the men's event - Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Hayden Wilde and Dylan McCullough.

The decision is a blow to organisers who previously said they were confident water quality would improve in time for the race after heavy rains last Friday and Saturday dirtied the river.

The 55 triathletes who were primed to compete on Tuesday now face more uncertainty.

"Despite the improvement of water quality levels over the last hours, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits," organisers said.

World Triathlon will meet with coaches at 8am on Tuesday to provide them with all the information and the updated schedule for the race, they said.

If levels of bacteria remain too high by Wednesday morning, both the men's and women's races are likely to be postponed to Friday, the contingency day reserved for the events.

For the mixed triathlon relay event on August 5 the contingency day is August 6.

Paris authorities have promised to make the Seine swimmable as a key legacy of the Games, and spent 1.4 billion euros ($NZ2.57 billion) on wastewater infrastructure to contain sewage and minimise spillage into the waterway.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the river herself earlier this month, in a bid to convince doubters.

The gamble that the river would be clean enough for the triathlon was never guaranteed to pay off, especially as water quality varies widely day-to-day.

Rain significantly increases concentrations of infection-causing bacteria like E. coli and enterococci.