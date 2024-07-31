Woodman-Wickliffe says she saved her worst for final

New Zealand double Olympic gold medallist Portia Woodman-Wickliffe says she saved her worst for last in today's final in Paris.

She announced before the Games that she would retire from international rugby after the Olympics.

The 33-year-old went out on top this morning (NZ time) when the Black Fern sevens team beat Canada to make it back-to-back gold medals, and snag New Zealand's first medal of the 2024 Games.

But Woodman-Wickliffe was less than kind about her performance.

"I think I played my worst game out there - a yellow card and another penalty. Man, that was terrible, I thought I learned my lesson from Rio," she told media afterwards.

It wasn't just her yellow card for a high tackle on Charity Williams; New Zealand was trailing Canada 12-7 at halftime.

The Black Ferns sevens team at the medal ceremony. Photo: Getty Images

Woodman-Wickliffe said even then the Kiwis still believed they could win.

"It was just about being who we are and keeping things simple and just loving the game. I think that's what we showed out there."

It was a "privilege" to win gold, and to wear the fern.

"To do it with these girls, we've got some young players coming through the ranks and then we've got players who have been together a long time, through a lot of highs and lows. [I'm] Grateful."

It was the last match for Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, who said she would retire from the international game after the Paris Games. Photo: Getty Images

So what was next for her?

"Lounging on the couch, eating Maccas and KFC and popping out babies."

Woodman-Wickliffe is married to Renee and they have a daughter.

She also won two 15-a-side Rugby World Cups, two Commonwealth Games medals, has a silver Olympics medal from Rio and became the first woman to score 200 tries in Rugby World Sevens Series.

Tyla King, New Zealand's most capped women's sevens player, also announced that Paris would be her last tournament.

Teamate Stacey Waaka described the pair as "awesome humans" as well as being highly skilled players.

"The mana and the respect they hold within the girls within the group - it's going to be missed but we send them off with our blessings."

Waaka told Sky Sport it was special to help them win gold in their final match.

"It's a surreal feeling, surreal moment. Some [players] in their first Olympic campaign, some second and for some it's their last.

"To see those girls off and to seize this opportunity we had - I'm speechless, really."