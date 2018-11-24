Alexandra rider on home territory

James Williamson (front) and team-mate Scott Lyttle compete in last year’s Pioneer Mountainbike race. The duo will be defending their title when the 450km six-day event starts in Queenstown tomorrow. Photo: Tim Bardsley-Smith/Pioneer

It has been a gradual build-up to the Pioneer for Alexandra champion James Williamson, but now he is focused on one thing.

It has been nearly two years since the 29-year-old clinched the overall title in the extreme mountain bike race with teammate Scott Lyttle, a New Zealander who now lives in Colorado.

The duo will be defending their title when the 450km six-day event starts in Queenstown tomorrow.

The event was last held in February 2017. Williamson said he and Lyttle committed to defending their title soon after the 2018 dates were set.

"It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a goal for a year or so."

A strong knowledge of Central Otago’s bike trails should benefit the Alexandra resident.

He grew up in the area and his parents are both keen cyclists. Family bike rides developed a love of competition in Williamson and his siblings.

"They [my parents] actually did the Pioneer last year.

"They were always doing a bit of local riding and racing when I was growing up. So I just got into it as soon as I was old enough to race.

"My brother and sister both competed to a national level when they were younger as well."

During his final years at Dunstan High School, Williamson competed at a junior level on the mountain bike.

But it was as a road cyclist where Williamson rose to prominence.

Riding for PureBlack Racing, he took sixth place in the 2011 Philadelphia International Cycling Classic. In the prestigious race, Williamson locked horns with the likes of Slovak star Peter Sagan.

Returning to New Zealand the following year, he won the Elite Road Nationals, which marked his biggest achievement on the road.In his final pro season, Williamson competed in the Tour of Britain, another opportunity for him to test himself against elite riders.

"In terms of an experience, racing with those people, looking next to you and it’s a guy who has just won a stage of the Tour de France ... It’s pretty crazy."

However, the reality of professional cycling has made the Alexandra rider wary. Williamson said several professional teams found the game challenging.

"It’s very hit-and-miss. Good teams could be gone within a year. The money would come and go pretty quickly, being sponsorship-based."

Fed up and eager to settle down, Williamson returned home. There he got married, bought a house and started a business.

Being back on his home patch has come with its benefits. Central Otago’s reputation as prime mountain biking terrain remains a drawcard for riders. Williamson runs a coaching clinic and bike repair shop in Alexandra.

"I’m moving into some new premises later this summer. Being located on the [Otago Central] Rail Trail is a pretty key spot. So that’s exciting."

Preparing for the Pioneer event, Williamson said he had the best training ground right at his doorstep.

"I can leave work and be out riding 10 minutes later."

- Adam Burns