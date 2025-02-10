Australian makes history with victory

Australian athlete Alex Hunt celebrates with wife Maggie and daughter Peggy after winning the men’s Longest Day title at the Coast to Coast on Saturday. PHOTO: IAIN MCGREGOR/COAST TO COAST

The men’s world championship of multisport silverware is heading over the Ditch for the first time in 32 years.

Tasmanian Alex Hunt completed the podium set with a stunning victory at the Coast to Coast on Saturday.

Hunt, who was having his seventh crack at the title and was third in 2023 and second last year, had started to think victory was never going to come his way.

But under the coaching arm of multiple Halberg Award recipient and three-time Longest Day champion Gordon Walker, Hunt was inspired to go again.

"This race is even harder to win if you come from overseas," he said.

"I’m so stoked. It’s unbelievable."

In an event dominated by New Zealanders over 43 years, Hunt became just the third overseas athlete to win the crown, following Rockley Montgomery (South Africa) in 1992 and fellow Australian John Jacoby in 1993.

Defending champion Hamish Elliott (Wānaka) showed his intent to win the title as he made Hunt work for every inch throughout the 243km multi-disciplined event.

Hunt was content to follow Elliott early before the kayaking skills passed on by Walker kicked in on the latter parts of the 67km river stage, where he turned a 5min deficit into a 2min lead heading into the 70km bike to the finish at New Brighton.

The Australian dug deep to stave off a resurgent Elliott and broke the tape with a cry of raw emotion.

"To be the best, you have to beat the best," he said, referring to good friends and rivals Elliott and four-time champion Sam Clark.

The race, which started in the pre-dawn hours in cool and misty conditions on Kumara Beach, had Hunt, Clark, Elliott and international ironman Glen Phillips setting the pace.

Irish international Sean Stewart was an early wildcard as he kept the pressure on up front, leading the field through transition to the 33km alpine run 24sec clear of the bunch.

Stewart was quickly reeled in over the early stages of the run by Elliott, who led the field at the first river crossing, and his light frame skipped across the rocky surface with ease as he extended the lead to 5min.

Murkiness that covered the course until midway through the alpine crossing cleared with blue skies and sunshine introducing the challenging 67km kayak on some of the lowest water levels experienced in the history of the Kathmandu-sponsored Coast to Coast.

Hunt powered his way into the lead at the top end of the river stage and effortlessly pulled away to hold a 2min advantage at transition to the 70km bike to the finish at Gorge Bridge.

Elliott was not about to die wondering and kept making small gains on Hunt, who became aware of his closing presence.

"I went into some dark spaces and struggled to keep the nutrition in," Hunt said.

"I was running scared for that last 20km. Particularly the last 10km — I was just burying myself."

His determination and desire pulled him through to lift the finish banner in victory in 11hr 29min 20sec. Elliott was second in 11hr 33min 47sec, and Clark third in 11hr 42min 55sec.

Hunt praised wife Maggie Lennox and 2-year-old daughter Peggy for their support.

"I get the easy gig. They pick up the pieces at the end of the day. I’m just so appreciative that they help get me to where we are.

"I’ve been working towards this for so long and I didn’t really think it was possible.

"It’s pretty cool to now be mentioned alongside John [Jacoby]. There is probably no better athlete to be mentioned alongside of."

West Melton farm manager Sam King celebrated his 24th birthday in style with victory in the two-day individual men’s race, completing the 243km course in 11hr 57min 49sec.

King, a runner-up last year, extended his 3min advantage from the first day to dominate the second day and finish over 30min clear of fellow Cantabrian Jordan Sutherland.

By Wayne Parsons