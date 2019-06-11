Currie to give Hawaii Ironman his best shot

Braden Currie

Braden Currie is not resting on his laurels and plans to leave no stone unturned in having a real crack at the World Ironman Championships in Hawaii in late October.

Currie will not return home to Wanaka until after the Kona race as he throws all his eggs into one basket.

The 33-year-old won the Cairns ironman event in the North Queensland city on Sunday, which also doubled as the Asia-Pacific championships.

It was a commanding win for Currie as he led after the first swimming leg and was never caught.

He eventually won in 8hr 4min 19sec, nearly 20min clear of second placegetter Tim van Berkel, of Australia.

Currie said it was just one of those days when it all came together.

"I ended up running solo for a large part of it and being out there by myself.

"But I found it quite rewarding and I have sort of got used to it with the running I have been doing on the Coast to Coast over the years,'' he said.

"It was a bit different than what you usually have in these events but I'm not complaining.

"It gives me some real confidence and some enthusiasm looking ahead.''

He recorded 4hr 28min 59sec on the 180km bike leg and finished the marathon in a good time of under 2hr 45min.

The bike leg involved a ride in and around Cairns before turning round at Port Douglas and the return back to Cairns was into a head wind.

Currie said he just dug in and worked hard to keep his lead on the bike.

"I was pretty confident going into the run. I had a nine to 10 minutes lead on second place.''

His body was not too bad yesterday after the race - nothing worse than usual - and he was "feeling good'' after looking after himself during the race.

"There is always that chance the wheels could have fallen off. But if that had happened I would have had time in hand to slow up and still be comfortable.''

With the win, Currie qualified for the Kona race in Hawaii in October. The most prestigious race in ironman, Currie finished fifth last year and is aiming to go better this time.

He is heading to Austria tomorrow for a training block and will compete in an ironman in Germany on July 8.

After that he will head back to Noosa in Queensland for a lengthy training period to get ready for Kona.

"It is the big race for the year and so you want to be as well prepared as you can.

"I will have three months to get in a solid training block and build my fitness.''

Wife Sally and children Tarn and Bella will accompany him on his travels. The race in Kona is on October 13.