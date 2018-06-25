Defence, goal-kicking keys as Toko defeats Clinton

Elese Lloyd

Toko kept hold of fourth with a 27-22 win over Clinton in an even contest at Milton on Saturday.

Both sides had prolonged phases of possession and both made metres. Clinton missed four shots at goal which proved to be the difference on the day. Toko put in a huge defensive effort.

Clinton showed when it played to its structure it could score points and take control of the game, but it could not do it for long enough at crucial times. Cole Wilson once again led from the front for Toko. He has played only a handful of games but has proved to be a linchpin in the Toko backline. Toko first five-eighth Bradley Frost scored 17 points for the home side and his goal-kicking was the difference in this game. Openside flanker Dylan Greer and hooker Kieran Calteaux also played well. Clinton skipper Mark McKenzie scored a double and was dangerous with the ball in hand. Prop James Morris and winger George Blyth were their team’s best in a losing effort. Clutha has recorded its 31st consecutive win with a 46-28 win over Lawrence at Clutha. The home side put in a solid first half, dominating territory and possession, and was 29-7 ahead at halftime. Clutha took the foot off the gas just after halftime allowing Lawrence back into the game with some soft tries.

Centre Tyler Bichan had a storming game for Clutha. He scored a hat trick of tries and kicked three conversions for a personal haul of 21 points for the day.

Openside flanker Max Pennell was strong and forward Joe Laban added impact off the bench. Lawrence prop Gytis Derencius scored a double and was hard to stop with ball in hand. Flanker Pete O’Malley and fullback Oscar Goodlet also played well.

Heriot finished strongly to beat Owaka 38-27 in Owaka after being 15-12 down at halftime. The home side started strongly and took the lead through two early tries. Its play was fluent and the team looked up for the challenge. Heriot stayed in touch with two first-half tries of its own to set up an exciting second spell. Heriot’s forwards took control in the second half and set a strong platform to build from.

Owaka led 27-26 with less than 10 minutes to go but Heriot scored two late tries to break Owaka hearts. Heriot centre Adrian Clague scored three tries for the visiting side. Lock Lockie Brenssell and hooker Craig Stanway stood out. Owaka winger Brendan McLeod scored a double and was very strong for the home side. Midfield back Jock Berney and flanker Grant Sinclair also played well.

Crescent put on a dominant display to beat Clutha Valley 34-7 at Kaitangata. Crescent was sharp from the outset, scoring three first-half tries and keeping Valley scoreless for the first half. The Crescent backline identified space and found gaps with ease. Valley was let down by its poor fringe defence which allowed Crescent to make easy metres.

Valley scored a consolation try towards the end. Crescent fullback Ethan Edwards was a standout for the home side. Prop Alan Anderson was also strong. Valley backs Tyler Ritchie, Jonny Sargent and Blake Marshall all played well.

Netball

In the first quarter between Redwyns and Southern P, both teams came out strongly.

Southern P defenders Kaitlyn Gouman and Samara Soper contested every ball making it hard for the Redwyns shooters. Mother-daughter midfield combination of Katherine Whitefield and Kayla Dent created plenty of turnover ball for Redwyns and were backed up by the tireless effort of the defences.

Redwyns led 12-10 at halftime and it was anyone’s game.

Paige Win came at goal attack after halftime and Nadia Lyders moved to goal keep for Redwyns while for Southern P, Erin Pellet came on at goal shoot and Rachel Dennison donned the goal defence bib.

Redwyns created immense defensive pressure that caused Southern problems in the first half but it improved in the third quarter.

Both teams were able to retain their own ball but, right on the final whistle, Southern was aunable to level the score and went down 23-22. Southern though played its best game of the season, Elese Lloyd once again shing in the shooting circle.

Redwyns’ Hope Moore’s defence created pressure for her team. Black Gold pulled away in the final quarter to beat Hillend 38-31. Mona Waikato played well for Black Gold while Nikki Hall impressed for Hillend.Clutha was too strong for the School A girls, winning 41-22. Bailee Hutton played well for Clutha and Kaya Laben impressed for School.