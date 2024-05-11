Barringer, Scott big winners

North East Valley’s Sarah Scott and Taieri’s Blair Barringer were the big winners at the Bowls Dunedin awards at the Taieri Bowling Club last night.

Scott claimed the Milly Khan Memorial for the female bowler of the year.

She was the winner in the open singles, pairs and triples and the Champion of Champion Fours, and runner-up in the open fours and Champion of Champion Pairs.

Barringer won the Stan Seear Trophy for male bowler of the year. He had a strong year, winning the open fours, the Champion of Champion singles and fours, and was runner-up in the open singles and third equal in the open pairs.

Roslyn took the club of the year title. It has been working hard on increasing its membership and its green was maintained to a high standard.

Outram’s Neville Stevenson was named greenkeeper of the year. He has been a voluntary greenkeeper at the club for eight years and also maintains the club’s equipment.

Fairfield umpire Michael Ayers collected the umpire of the year award.

He will also represent his club at the national finals in the Champion of Champion Triples.

Green Island president Sarah Ibbotson was named club person of the year for her hands-on leadership and approachable and friendly manner. She has been instrumental in raising funds for the club.

Coach of the year went to Anne Craik (Fairfield).

Brighton’s Kylie Johnston and St Clair’s Jordan McEwan picked up the emerging player awards and Kerrin Wheeler was the open disability player of the year.

The vision-impaired bowler has become a force for his club, centre and country.

During the past year he has played with distinction at the Transtasman tournament in Wellington and the World Championships on the Gold Coast of Australia.