No love lost in heated exchange

American Taylor Townsend prevailed in a tough clash against Grand Slam winner Jelena Ostapenko - but the real tension came following the match at the net.

Townsend was trailing 5-3 in the opening set on Court 11 on Wednesday before she won nine straight games against the 2017 French Open champion to gain the upper hand.

She soon closed out the victory on serve 7-5 6-1 to let out a huge roar.

A cold handshake followed at the net and the duo were locked in a war of words initiated by the Latvian, before Townsend walked away and shook the chair umpire's hand and proceeded to whip the crowd into a frenzy.

"It's competition. People get upset when they lose and some people say bad things," Townsend said in an on-court interview.

"She told me I had no class, I have no education and to see what happens when we get outside the US.

"I'm looking forward to it. I mean, beat her in Canada outside the US - so let's see what else she has to say."

Townsend gave credit to Ostapenko for a strong start but said she then "locked in" to turn the tables.

"She was playing really well at the beginning ... when she was playing well, I didn't say anything. That just shows class. Sometimes people are playing too good and you have to take it.

"But I turned it up another level and that's what I'm most proud of today."