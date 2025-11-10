Andersons Bay Uni, Balmacewen battle to rare draw

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Andy Bay Uni and Balmacewen played out a rare draw as both teams could not be separated by a countback.
At the top men’s singles, Marwan Samy (Uni) held out a late charge from Hugo Barsby to win 6-3, 7-6(7).
In a tight second set, Barsby started to negotiate Samy’s firepower.
However, the Uni No 1 was able to hold his nerve to seal a tight second-set tiebreak.
The No 2 singles match up saw Nick Cutfield (Balmacewen) claim a close win against Eslyn Beck, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.
Balmacewen then went 2-1 up as Saul Moore was too solid for Jake Gilchrist, winning 6-3, 6-2.
The match of the tie then came from the women’s singles match between Billie Fraser (Balmacewen) and Jenna Bowie (Uni).
The fast-improving Fraser came out firing as she got the first set 6-1.
Bowie though was able to change the momentum of the match, taking the second set 6-3.
The deciding match tiebreak went down to the wire as Bowie took it and the match 1-6, 6-3, 11-9.
With the tie at 2-2, the remaining two doubles matches got split.
Barsby/Cutfield (Balmacewen) beat Samy/Gilchrist 6-3, 7-5 and Beck/Bowie (Uni) beat Moore/Fraser 6-2, 6-2.
The result saw the tie end in a draw, both teams having an equal number of matches, sets and games.
In the other tie, Taieri was too strong for Andy Bay Originals, winning the tie 4-2.
Erin O’Neill was pivotal in the win as she only dropped one game in her singles and doubles.
Contrastingly, all three men’s singles matches went to a match tiebreak.
At top singles, Matt Rusher (Originals) beat Bilal Ahmad 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.
Phil Mirfin gave another win to the Originals, beating Connor Morrison 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.
Crucially, Taieri’s Andrew Mitchell hung tough against Daniel Lund, winning 5-7, 6-3, 12-10.
Taieri also clinched the men’s doubles with Ahmad/Morrison beating the veteran pair of Rusher/Mirfin 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.
After the weekend results, Andy Bay Originals remain at the top of the table, but Taieri’s win sees them jump to second.