Andersons Bay Uni, Balmacewen battle to rare draw

Andy Bay Uni and Balmacewen played out a rare draw as both teams could not be separated by a countback.

At the top men’s singles, Marwan Samy (Uni) held out a late charge from Hugo Barsby to win 6-3, 7-6(7).

In a tight second set, Barsby started to negotiate Samy’s firepower.

However, the Uni No 1 was able to hold his nerve to seal a tight second-set tiebreak.

The No 2 singles match up saw Nick Cutfield (Balmacewen) claim a close win against Eslyn Beck, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.

Balmacewen then went 2-1 up as Saul Moore was too solid for Jake Gilchrist, winning 6-3, 6-2.

The match of the tie then came from the women’s singles match between Billie Fraser (Balmacewen) and Jenna Bowie (Uni).

The fast-improving Fraser came out firing as she got the first set 6-1.

Bowie though was able to change the momentum of the match, taking the second set 6-3.

The deciding match tiebreak went down to the wire as Bowie took it and the match 1-6, 6-3, 11-9.

With the tie at 2-2, the remaining two doubles matches got split.

Barsby/Cutfield (Balmacewen) beat Samy/Gilchrist 6-3, 7-5 and Beck/Bowie (Uni) beat Moore/Fraser 6-2, 6-2.

The result saw the tie end in a draw, both teams having an equal number of matches, sets and games.

In the other tie, Taieri was too strong for Andy Bay Originals, winning the tie 4-2.

Erin O’Neill was pivotal in the win as she only dropped one game in her singles and doubles.

Contrastingly, all three men’s singles matches went to a match tiebreak.

At top singles, Matt Rusher (Originals) beat Bilal Ahmad 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

Phil Mirfin gave another win to the Originals, beating Connor Morrison 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.

Crucially, Taieri’s Andrew Mitchell hung tough against Daniel Lund, winning 5-7, 6-3, 12-10.

Taieri also clinched the men’s doubles with Ahmad/Morrison beating the veteran pair of Rusher/Mirfin 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

After the weekend results, Andy Bay Originals remain at the top of the table, but Taieri’s win sees them jump to second.