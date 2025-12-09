Robinson picks up bronze, maintains overall lead

Queenstown skier Alice Robinson rounds a flag during the second of two world cup races at Mont Tremblant, in Canada, yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS

Alice Robinson maintained her podium streak with third place at the second Quebec round of the giant slalom world cup yesterday.

The 24-year-old Queenstown skier celebrated the 20th world cup podium of her career at Mont Tremblant, following her victory in the opening race on Sunday.

Snowy weather and fog that affected the weekend’s racing was gone and replaced by clear and very cold conditions. The course demanded skiers carry as much speed as possible into the flatter sections while managing the varying micro-terrain.

Robinson, in bib 3, put down the quickest run one time, taking the lead right from the first sector and seeing the green light on the next three sections to cross the finish line with a time of 1min 7.44sec.

Austrian skier Julia Scheib had a quick first run and was sitting just 0.16sec behind Robinson.

Robinson was the final athlete on course for the second run and kicked into her top gear right out of the start gate, giving it everything out on the course.

A tiny error in the second sector cost Robinson precious 100ths of a second, but her exceptional performance throughout the rest of the race still meant she finished well inside the podium time in third place.

Scheib claimed her second career world cup win, and 2022 Beijing Olympic champion Sara Hector, of Sweden, was second.

Robinson leads the 2025-26 giant slalom world cup standings with 292 points. Scheib (280 points) is second and Croatia’s Zrinka Ljutic (178) is third.

The series now takes a break until December 27.

Robinson and her team head to Europe in the coming days to start the world cup speed events, starting with the downhill and super G races in St Moritz, Switzerland next weekend.

Meanwhile, Marco Odermatt secured his 49th men’s world cup victory and fourth of the season at Beaver Creek, Colorado, yesterday.

The Swiss ace enjoyed a brilliant opening run to the giant slalom and needed much of that cushion to close out the win.

— Allied Media / Reuters