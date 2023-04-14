Defending media award champion finalist again

Award-winning Dunedin sports photographer Joe Allison has another shot at glory.

Allison has been selected as a top 10 finalist for the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) sport media awards in the young reporters photographer category.

He is one of three New Zealanders to be selected in category finals and goes in as the defending champion, having won with his 2022 entry Eyes on the ball — a top-down photograph of a netball game between the Southern Steel and the Central Pulse.

This year’s entry, Support in numbers, was taken during the All Blacks match against Ireland in Dunedin last year from high up on the walkway at the top of the main stand.

Allison is in Apia covering a Super Rugby Pacific game between Moana Pasifika and the Reds.