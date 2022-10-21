Drilling the skills the initial attraction

Otago Academy of Sport programme manager Carmel Leslie at Forsyth Barr Stadium yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

What’s your background, Carmel?

I’m a Timaru girl but I was actually born in Dunedin. My dad was a long-term student who did his BSc then dentistry then a fellowship in oral surgery. He was at dental school all day then scrubbed hospital walls at night to pay the rent. We lived in a little state house in Brockville. We had a vegetable garden the size of half a rugby pitch, and a great view. Mum was a teacher. She actually home-schooled us for a couple of years. Then we moved to Timaru and Dad bought into a practice.

Did you play sport?

Yeah, we did it all. I had three brothers, and we were all into sport and the outdoors. Lots of tramping, skiing, camping, and all my brothers surfed. Then I stumbled into gymnastics.

When did you get into gymnastics?

I was 8. So not actually as young as some of them start. But I did a lot of athletics and tennis and stuff. I just loved the danger aspect of gymnastics. The flying, the twisting, the tumbling and somersaulting. And the challenge of it. I loved climbing a tree in seconds, and swinging upside down, so that was the lure. I liked being pushed to do outrageous skills. It got to the point where I needed more coaching, so I started going to Christchurch every weekend. I was 15 when I went to the World Games in Rotterdam in 1987. I went back to the World Games in 1989, and the Commonwealth Games in 1990.

What are your memories of the Commonwealth Games in Auckland?

I got 10th overall, fourth in teams, and sixth in floor finals. So pretty close. A wobble away from getting a medal, you know. It was a crazy time. The cool thing was my family, for the first time, could see me in international competition. It was unbelievable. So many great memories, and I’m still good friends with everyone from that team, and other athletes who were there.

One name sticks out — teenaged gold medallist Nikki Jenkins. You saw her win?

Nikki was really young. Just turned 14. She did an amazing vault. I was right there with her. It was very cool. Her life changed forever, and suddenly there was this public expectation that she would win everything.

When did you peak, so to speak?

At those Comm Games. I was 18. I could have carried on but it was either go to the States on a scholarship, or go to university here. I’d finished on a high and I was fine. I came to university and walked straight into Athlon gymnastics in Dunedin. I coached 15 hours a week or something. I remember Nola Paterson putting $3 in my hand for a week of coaching, ha ha. I did that for two or three years but I wanted to play netball and go skiing and things, so I took some time out. Then I came back. I’ve actually coached gymnastics on and off since I was 15, so 35-odd years. When I got back from overseas, I got into helping with preschool gymnastics, and I never really left. I was immersed in it, and both my kids did gymnastics.

You are a member of the steering committee looking at how gymnastics might need to change after some difficult years and revelations of athlete mistreatment. How is that going?

It’s been 18 months that I’ve dedicated to it now. We’re putting a plan together as a response to the review. It’s very much targeted at competitive, high-level gymnastics. That’s not to say there isn’t abuse going on at younger levels, but in general it happens at the higher level, and that’s consistent around the world and also in other sports. It’s tough coaching a sport like gymnastics. You sacrifice a lot. A lot of stuff that has happened is unintentional, but that is still not excusable. I think some coaches thought they were doing or saying the right thing. But in the past two years, I’ve seen a number of very positive changes in our sport. There’s still more to be done.

Leslie (then Carmel O’Loughlin) on duty as a stuntwoman on the Xena: Warrior Princess television show in the 1990s. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

I am so optimistic. There are some great people involved. We’ve sent out a work plan to all the clubs, and now we’re looking at what actually needs to be done. Lots of clubs are already well under way. We’re seeing people appointed as child advocates, so the young gymnasts can go talk to them in private and raise any concerns. It’s very much around child advocacy, and providing the right environment, and how we deal with issues when they arise. We are 100% moving in the right direction.

You were a stuntwoman on Xena: Warrior Princess. How did that happen?

My goodness. That was exciting. I was working at Sport Waitakere when I crossed paths with the head of stunts in New Zealand. I think I’d done an obstacle race for charity or something. He asked if I wanted to do some stunt work. I would spend full days on set. I started as an Amazon, and I kind of worked my way up to doing all of Lucy Lawless’ stunt work. It was a couple of years. Really good money, and just an unbelievable insight into the film industry. I absolutely loved it. Wardrobe, make-up, action — I was diving off waterfalls and jumping in front of buildings that were blowing up. Horses, swords, the lot.

Your husband, John, was a beloved Otago rugby player, and he played for Scotland, and he’s had a great year as a coach. Tell me about him.

He’s an incredible thinker. Very deep. Reads a lot. We actually went through phys ed school together. I liked his values, and he’s very family-oriented. He’s quite lateral and very creative.

What was it like being in Scotland when he became one of their "kilted Kiwis"?

It was amazing. Where there is a team, there are also wives and girlfriends, and they kind of became my family. It was a privilege. We met the Royals and went to banquets. It was a very special time. I had to have my wits about me because it was before we had babies, and John would often be away, so I would go for a look around Scotland, and I did some work at a boutique hotel in Edinburgh.

Marrying Otago rugby great John Leslie in Arrowtown in 2000. PHOTO: TIM HAWKINS

Yeah, Jack was born in Scotland. We were actually living in northern England, in a little town called Corbridge. Because John was the Scottish captain, there was an expectation that I would have a Scottish baby. So I drove up to Melrose, while in serious labour, and we had our Scottish baby. Jack’s my little Scot. But Amaya was born in England. She’s my English rose.

Amaya was a talented gymnast, and Jack is rising up the rugby ranks. What’s that been like for you?

Exciting. I’ve just loved watching them. Amaya has always had no fear — she was always doing handstands and cartwheels as a wee one. Jack respected danger, but she didn’t at all. It’s difficult when you coach your own child, and John and I have had to navigate that. I think you’re often harder on your own child. But we always had a rule that as soon as you walk out of the gym or off the field, we are Mum and Dad.

What did it mean to see Jack following Dad into an Otago rugby jersey this year?

Amazing. It’s been his dream since he was little. He was really skilful as a kid but he didn’t grow until a lot later, so the opportunities didn’t come for a while. But he stuck in there. We’re immensely proud. He’s had a taste of rugby at the top level and he loves it.

You’re the programme manager at the Otago Academy of Sport. What do you enjoy about it?

In January, it will be four years. I love working with the athletes. We’re kind of like the scaffolding that goes around the athletes. Wraparound care, if you like. We’re most effective in that period of transition from high school to leaving home and getting into university or polytech or work or whatever. We help them balance their life, and plan, and look at mental health strategies, nutrition — anything they need to keep them steady — as well as building their skills and strength.

