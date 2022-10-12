Flagship event marking 40th anniversary

Cycling Otago’s biggest event will raise a significant milestone.

The Kelvin Hastie Memorial Cup turns 40th this weekend.

The anniversary will be marked by a change of course.

In recent years, the memorial race has been from Millers Flat to Mosgiel. But with the new Beaumont Bridge under construction, there is a new circuit between Outram and Berwick.

Competitors will do three laps of the 36km loop track.

Road race convener Grant Campbell said he expected between 50 and 60 entries.

That is on a par with recent years.

"Like all events they come in quite late," Campbell said, adding he was confident there would be a healthy field.

That confidence is well-founded if recent club events are any guide.

New Zealand’s cycling team had an outstanding campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

They returned with 17 medals — 10 of them gold. Aaron Gate was the standout. He nabbed four gold medals and was fourth in the time trial.

Ellesse Andrews was not far behind. She had to settle for three golds and a silver.

That success has bubbled over into greater attendance at club events this season.

"We started our Monday night racing series three weeks ago and we’ve had incredible turnouts — we’ve had over 60 each night.

"Cycling is alive and well. It is as good as it has ever been."

The Kelvin Hastie is a handicapped event. Blake Bailey was first across the line last year, while Sam Ritchie recorded the fastest time.

Among this year’s contenders, former track cyclist Patrick Jones shapes as a threat alongside the likes of Andrew Ellis and Josh Rivett, while visiting rider Hamish McDonald is a handy rider as well.

Veteran Chris Henderson has been going really well and also entered Tour of Southland this year.

Michaela Rogan is perhaps the leading female contender. She has been in strong form recently.

Kelvin Hastie’s competitive cycling career began in the early 1950s and his most memorable win came in the inaugural Tour of Southland in 1956.

After his competitive cycling career wound up, Hastie stayed involved as a selector and administrator.

His son, Brendon, had hoped to race in this year’s event but is injured and will not be able to compete.