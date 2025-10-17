Sun upsets top seed to make China semi

Lulu Sun has knocked out the No 1 seed in her last three tournaments. Photo: Getty Images (file)

New Zealand tennis No 1 Lulu Sun has stunned top seed Anastasia Zakharova to reach the semifinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Jinan, China.

The sixth seed defeated the Russian in straight sets to set up a match against Indonesian third seed Janice Tjen.

Sun has now won nine of her last 10 matches and knocked out the No 1 seed in her last three tournaments.

The 24-year-old was able to break Zakharova when she was serving for the first set and never looked back after that.

On the first match point Sun sent a big serve down the middle of the court, with Zakharova's return going long.

Sun's ranking should climb from 124 to around 114 as she edges closer to securing a place in the main draw the Australian Open in January.

If Sun wins the tournament, she may crack the top 100.