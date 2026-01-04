Littler storms to another world darts title

Luke Littler celebrates with the trophy. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

England's Luke Littler has thrashed Dutchman Gian van Veen to win the PDC World Darts title for the second successive year in front of a raucous Alexandra Palace crowd.

The 18-year-old dropped the first set in the best-of-13-set showdown in London but hit back to stamp his authority on Van Veen, who had no answer to Littler's relentless scoring on Saturday.

World No 1 Littler never looked troubled, apart from during the brief appearance of a wasp, banging in 180s and high checkouts as he wrapped up a 7-1 victory to claim the £1 million ($NZ2.3 million) first prize.

He is the first player to win back-to-back titles since Scotland's Gary Anderson in 2016.

Littler's victory charge was briefly interrupted during a dazzling spell of nine successive legs as the board needed to be replaced after Van Veen cut his hand and left a small blob of blood on the surface.

Van Veen stopped the rot to win a leg in the eighth set but the laser-like focus of Littler was unbroken as he turned the final stages of the contest into a procession, sealing the title with a 147 checkout.

"The first set I wasn't happy but I kicked on from there and said to myself give it time and you'll find it and it all went to plan," Littler said on stage.

"Credit to Gian, he's had a great tournament. He was there every set so I had to take my chances."

The 23-year-old Van Veen beat Anderson to reach his first world championship final and initially looked dangerous.

Having come from behind in the first set to take it after Littler missed a double, Van Veen then went 2-0 ahead in the second set with checkouts of 145 and 127.

Van Veen narrowly missed a 127 checkout that would have given him a two-set lead and that proved the turning point as his dream of emulating former Dutch champions Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld evaporated.