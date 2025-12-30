Collier ends fine year with medal

Central Otago paddler Nick Collier prepares to tackle a tricky stretch at a wildwater event in China. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Nick Collier has ended an impressive year in the world of canoe slalom with another international medal.

The rising Central Otago paddler claimed silver at the intense Chinese Wildwater International Open just before Christmas.

The annual event contains five disciplines: short distance, long distance, kayak cross, challenge race and rafting race.

Collier, 22, had placings of second, fifth, fourth, fourth and fifth respectively.

Nick Collier.

"A top five in every discipline was an epic achievement," Collier said.

The competition was held on the Nu Jiang river in the Yunnan province of China over three days.

It was Collier’s third year attending the competition and third year of getting a medal, winning silver in the challenge race in 2023 and bronze in kayak cross last year.

"This result wraps up an exceptional year for me," Collier said.

The highlight of his year was becoming the first New Zealander to win gold at the junior and under-23 canoe slalom world championships.

He claimed victory in the under-23 kayak cross in Foix, France.

Collier, who hails from Alexandra but has been based in Waikato for the past four years, went one better than his silver medal at the same world championships in Poland two years ago.

The kayak cross is the same event in which Finn Butcher, also from Alexandra, won gold at the Paris Olympics.

Collier was the vice-national champion in kayak cross and rose to a world ranking of No32 in the chaotic discipline.

He was also the Oceania and New Zealand under-23 champion in canoe slalom, and was 10th at the whitewater world championship.