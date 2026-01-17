Mensik marathons his way into ASB final

Jakub Mensik’s path to the ASB Classic final has been anything but straightforward, but the Czech believes the grind of the week in Auckland could prove invaluable preparation for what lies ahead.

The world No 18 booked his place in today’s final at the ASB Classic after winning two matches yesterday, completing a demanding day that tested him physically and mentally.

The tournament’s No 3 seed began by playing his quarterfinal, which had been carried over from Thursday because of rain.

The 20-year-old was clinical in dispatching big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court, showing control and consistency to move into the semifinals.

He then returned later in the day for a much sterner test against Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan.

In a semifinal lasting two hours and seven minutes, Mensik edged a tense first-set tiebreaker 11-9, dropped the second set 6-4, then reasserted himself decisively in the third to win 6-1 and secure his place in the final.

It capped a hectic 48-hour stretch for Mensik, who spent much of Thursday waiting to see if play would resume amid persistent rain.

"Obviously it was a tough two days," Mensik said.

"[Thursday], I was waiting the whole day and like ‘am I going to play or not?’ I spent all day here, every 30 minutes it was changing, raining, not raining.

"It was very difficult physically and mentally, so I felt drained. Coming from the site at 10pm and coming again here at 8am, it was very difficult also to get a good recovery overnight."

Despite feeling fatigued when he arrived at the venue yesterday morning, Mensik said he was pleased with how he and his team managed the situation.

"Me and my team, we did our best," he said.

"I came today feeling a little bit tired, but I pushed myself and showed really great tennis today. So I’m really grateful that before the Grand Slam, the form is going up."

With the Australian Open starting tomorrow, Mensik said the unusual workload may turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

"It’s also a good preparation, because I played five sets today," he said.

"So I’m grateful for that.

"I’m trying not to get that excited. The most important thing for me is next week, so I’m taking it like good practice matches. That I can play four matches here, that means I’m in the final and it’s even better now."

Argentina’s Sebastian Baez also had to manage two wins in a day to book his final place against Mensik.

Like Mensik, he began by completing his quarterfinal against top seed Ben Shelton.

Having already taken the opening set before play was suspended, the world No 39 returned to Centre Court and closed out a 7-5, 6-3 win to eliminate the American.

After time to recover, Baez was back on court later in the day for his semifinal against United States’ Marcos Giron and produced a composed performance to win 6-1, 6-4.

The final is scheduled for 2pm today. — Allied Media.