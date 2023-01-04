Ice queen balances study, skating

Jazelle McCormick is balancing her studies with captaining the Dunedin synchronised ice-skating team representing New Zealand in Europe this month. Photo: Linda Robertson

She's got a great balancing act.

It takes a special person to captain the Dunedin synchronised ice-skating team to a national championship, qualify to represent New Zealand in England and Austria, all while gaining straight As in first-year health sciences and being accepted into second-year pharmacy at the University of Otago.

Not to mention keeping her team motivated during a pandemic, fitting in training twice a day, three times a week and a social life around all that.

Jazelle McCormick almost makes it look easy but is the first to admit she could not get by without a helping hand.

"I think that doing sport for so long while I was doing school as well definitely taught me how to keep myself a little bit balanced and not just focus on one thing.

"I’ve got a great support system. My family ... and my coach is incredible, and just really having the support around me as well so that if I do feel overwhelmed, or there is a little too much on my plate, asking for help and spreading it out."

The 19-year-old captained Cutting Edge, Dunedin’s synchronised ice-skating team, to victory at the New Zealand championships in October with a personal best score of 59.08, which included a technical element score of 30.13.

It was an "incredible" feeling winning the competition, topped off with a large margin over second-placed Silver Ice, of Auckland, with an overall score of 47.56.

"That was honestly the best feeling," McCormick said.

"We had definitely high hopes for trying to get international selection ... and getting a personal best with the score — it was a very proud feeling.

"It feels like all the hard work has paid off."

International selection has come calling and Cutting Edge is off to Europe this month, competing at the Britannia Cup in Nottingham, England, and the Amade Cup in Salzburg, Austria.

Some of the team’s 13 skaters, aged from 14 to 30, previously competed in Australia but it will be their first international competition since 2019.

New Zealand produced hardly any synchronised ice-skating teams and witnessing their sport internationally was exciting, McCormick said.

"We’re just there wanting to do our best and make ourselves proud.

"We want to hop off the ice and get that feeling that we had in nationals this year of feeling so proud of ourselves and our skate and just to experience what the world of synchronised ice skating is really like."

Growing up, McCormick was a naturally shy and anxious child.

Living near the Dunedin Ice Stadium, her passion for ice skating began at 10 but she never felt comfortable competing solo.

Once introduced to the world of synchronised ice skating, McCormick soon found her safe space.

"There’s definitely a performance aspect and eyes are still on you, but to know you have the support of your whole team around you.

"I definitely fell in love with it."

She took over the captaincy in 2019 under the tutelage of coach Megan Kliegl — "she’s incredible" — and her tendency to help people allowed her to grow in to a natural leader.

During lockdown, McCormick organised group fitness sessions via Zoom and checked in on everyone daily to make sure the team stayed connected.

"I love being able to help out however I can so I definitely love the leadership role.

"We’re a wee family. We are just a happy wee community and ... supportive of each other."

It is her love of helping people that led her towards a career as a pharmacist, she said.

But nothing can tear her off the ice just yet — McCormick still harbours a dream of competing at the world championships one day.

