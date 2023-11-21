Leading teams Andy Bay Sharks, Balmacewen 2 too good

As the Dunedin interclub competition headed into the second half of the season, Andy Bay Sharks and Balmacewen 2 secured big wins at the weekend to separate themselves from the rest.

Andy Bay Sharks, who are top of the table, came out strongly against Balmacewen 1 and won all four singles in straight sets.

The pick of the matches was between Andy Bay Sharks No 1 Anthony Mirfin and Saul Moore.

The former, who is still trying to regain his pre-injury form, was too strong, winning 7-5, 6-3.

Balmacewen 1 were able to grab a consolation doubles win through Moore and Olaf Bork, but Andy Bay ran away with the tie 5-1.

In the other men’s tie, Balmacewen 2 stormed through against Andy Bay Vets without dropping a match.

The top singles featured the next-gen match-up of Hugo Barsby (Balmacewen 2) and Ben Sinclair.

In what is usually a very close contest, Barsby was too solid, winning 6-0, 6-1.

The tie also featured the return of Jeff Elliotte (Andy Bay Vets), who took on Gerard Farrell.

Farrell raced out of the blocks to win the first set 6-0.

The second set was a much closer affair , Farrell managing to hang on 7-5.

The 6-0 win for Balmacewen 2 helped them keep in close contact with league leaders Andy Bay Sharks.

In the women’s competition, Andy Bay kept their unbeaten streak alive to almost guarantee their championship.

The pick of the matches was between Zoe Berryman (Andy Bay) and Erin O’Neil (Mornington).

The latter used her slice and variety to good effect to claim a 6-1, 6-3 win.

Down 1-0, Andy Bay relied on their experience to pull through in the tie.

Heike Cebulla and Jenny Mockford evened the scoreline with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Honor Collins and Janet Sime.

Cebulla then sealed the tie for Andy Bay with an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 win over Collins.

In the other women’s tie, Taieri scored a 3-1 win over Balmacewen.

At top singles, Billie Fraser (Balmacewen) fought back against Kate Jones, winning 4-6, 6-0, 10-6.

Taieri then reeled off the last three matches to take the tie. The crucial match was Katie Chalmers’ 6-3, 2-6, 10-5 win over Tessa Richardson.

— Paddy Ou