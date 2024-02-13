No rest for Fairweather at world champs

Erika Fairweather will still be on a high when she gets back in the pool tonight.

But the Dunedin swimmer has no time to rest after winning gold in the 400m freestyle at the world championships yesterday, already turning her attention to her next discipline in Doha.

She will compete in her first heat of the 200m freestyle at 7.52pm (NZ time) today.

Fairweather should make it through the heats and then head for the semifinals tomorrow morning, ahead of the final on Thursday morning.

The Neptune swimmer will also compete in the 4x200m freestyle relay on Thursday night, the final scheduled for 6.45am on Friday.

Caitlin Deans. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

She will jump back in the pool at 9.28pm on Friday night for the 800m freestyle heat, rounding out the world championships in the final at 6.23am on Sunday.

After being seeded in the top three for all three of her individual events, Fairweather will be wanting to make the most of the opportunity — in the absence of several swimming powerhouses — to push for Olympic qualifying times.

Fellow Dunedin swimmer Caitlin Deans is also competing at the world championships.

She swam 16min 17.98sec in her 1500m freestyle heat last night, the 10th fastest time, meaning she missed out on a spot on the final.

Fellow New Zealander Eve Thomas posted the seventh fastest time (16min 16.43sec) to qualify for tomorrow morning’s final.