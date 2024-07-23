Proud nana to host Ophir Olympic party

Alexandra white water paddler Finn Butcher Photo: RNZ

A very proud grandmother will be hosting many of the people of the tiny Central Otago settlement of Ophir to help cheer on her grandson at the Olympics.

Alexandra's Finn Butcher will be competing in his first Olympics in the sport of canoe slalom.

The 29-year-old will compete in both the K1 and Kayak-Cross events at the games.

He began paddling as a nine-year-old at a "have a go day" and fell in love with it.

After being named as a reserve for the Tokyo Olympics, Butcher is now set to race on the biggest stage and the people of Central Otago are getting behind him.

He's been on the international circuit for a while now and says the support from Alexandra and the region is always bloody good.

His parents, along with his sister and her fiancé and a few other Alexandra people, will be in Paris for the games, while he told RNZ he's also had plenty of support via social media.

"My phone has been consistently blowing up with people from home so it's pretty special, the place is always in my heart."

And top of the list in the Finn Butcher fan club back home is his grandmother Val Butcher.

"I know my nana up in Ophir [just out of Omakau] is having a viewing party so she'll probably have the whole town there."

Finn Butcher said he'd be lying if he wasn't chasing a medal in Paris. Photo: Getty Images

The whole town was likely to fill her lounge.

"They're all pretty proud."

While his parents have seen him compete in a number of places around the world, he admits that his mum gets quite nervous and there is a good chance she won't actually watch him during his run at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical course.

Speaking to RNZ, Finn was keen to give his nana and all the people of Central Otago a shout-out.

"Thanks for all your support, I've been thinking about you a lot and all the crew of Central, I'm happy to represent you all.

Last month Butcher put his name in contention for the Olympics by grabbing two medals at a World Cup event in Germany.

"I'd be lying to you if I said I wasn't chasing a medal, but slalom is a funny game and anything can happen.

"But if I go out there and paddle my style and give it my best it'll put me where it puts me.

"If I do what I'm capable of then there is a definite shot at that (a medal)."

The canoe slalom starts on the 27th with Luuka Jones, who is attending her fifth Olympics and also competing in both the K1 individual and kayak-cross events.