Saturday, 27 July 2024

NZ at Paris

    Jonelle Price, of New Zealand, gets in some training before the equestrian competition starts...
    Jonelle Price, of New Zealand, gets in some training before the equestrian competition starts today. PHOTO: REUTERS
    Recent results and upcoming events at the Paris Olympics.

    Results

    Rugby sevens

    NZ men beat Ireland 14-12 in their last pool game; lost to South Africa 14-7 in quarterfinals.

    Football

    Football Ferns lost 2-1 to Canada in their opening group game.

     

    Upcoming

    Today

    Rowing

    7pm: Men’s single scull heats (Tom Mackintosh); 8.12pm, women's single sculls heats (Emma Twigg); 9.30pm, men’s double sculls heats (Robbie Manson and Jordan Parry); 10pm, women’s double sculls heats (Lucy Spoors and Brooke Donoghue)

    Equestrian

    7.30pm: Eventing, dressage (Jonelle Price, Tim Price and Clarke Johnstone)

    Swimming

    9pm: Women’s 400m freestyle heats (Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas); women’s 100m butterfly heats (Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand)

    Tennis

    10pm: Women’s doubles (Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun)

     

    Tomorrow

    Cycling

    12.30am: Women’s road time trial (Kim Cadzow); 2.32am, men’s road time trial (Laurence Pithie)

    Canoe slalom

    2am and 4.10am: Women’s K1 heats (Luuka Jones)

    Rugby sevens

    12.30am and 4.30am: 5th-8th games; 1.30am and 2am, semifinals; 5am, bronze final; 5.45am, gold final

    Hockey

    3.30am: Black Sticks men v India

    Football

    5am: OlyWhites v USA

    Surfing

    5am: Men’s round 1 (Billy Stairmand); 9.48am, women’s round 1 (Saffi Vette)

    Swimming

    6.30am: Women’s 100m butterfly semifinal (Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand if qualified); 6.55am, women’s 400m freestyle final (Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas if qualified); 9pm, men’s 400m IM heats (Lewis Clareburt), women’s 200m freestyle heats (Erika Fairweather), men’s 100m backstroke heats (Kane Follows)

    Equestrian

    8.30pm: Eventing, cross-country

    Rowing

    8.30pm: Women’s pair heats (Kate Haines and Alana Sherman); 9pm, men’s pair heats (Dan Williamson and Phillip Wilson); 9.30pm, women’s lightweight double sculls women’s heats (Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox); 10.30pm, women’s four heats; 10.50pm, men’s four heats

    Tennis

    10pm: Women’s doubles (Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun)

    Sailing

    10.13pm: Foil women races 1-4 (Veerle ten Have); 11.43pm, men’s foil races 1-4 (Josh Armit)

     

    Monday

    Mountain biking

    12.10am: Women’s cross-country (Sammie Maxwell)

    Artistic gymnastics

    12.50am: Women’s all-around (Georgia-Rose Brown)

    Canoe slalom

    1.30am: Women’s K1 semifinal (Luuka Jones); 3.45am, final

    Sailing

    1.35am: Women’s 49er FX races 1-3 (Jo Aleh and Molly Meech); 1.45am, men’s 49er races 1-3 (Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie)

    Football

    3am: Football Ferns v Colombia

    Hockey

    3.30am: Black Sticks men v Belgium

    Rugby sevens

    4am: NZ women v China

    Surfing

    5am: Women’s round 2 (Saffi Vette)

    Swimming

    6.30am: Men’s 400m IM final (Lewis Clareburt if qualified); 6.45am, women’s 100m butterfly final (Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand if qualified)

     