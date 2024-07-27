NZ at Paris

Jonelle Price, of New Zealand, gets in some training before the equestrian competition starts today. PHOTO: REUTERS

Recent results and upcoming events at the Paris Olympics.

Results

Rugby sevens

NZ men beat Ireland 14-12 in their last pool game; lost to South Africa 14-7 in quarterfinals.

Football

Football Ferns lost 2-1 to Canada in their opening group game.

Upcoming

Today

Rowing

7pm: Men’s single scull heats (Tom Mackintosh); 8.12pm, women's single sculls heats (Emma Twigg); 9.30pm, men’s double sculls heats (Robbie Manson and Jordan Parry); 10pm, women’s double sculls heats (Lucy Spoors and Brooke Donoghue)

Equestrian

7.30pm: Eventing, dressage (Jonelle Price, Tim Price and Clarke Johnstone)

Swimming

9pm: Women’s 400m freestyle heats (Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas); women’s 100m butterfly heats (Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand)

Tennis

10pm: Women’s doubles (Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun)

Tomorrow

Cycling

12.30am: Women’s road time trial (Kim Cadzow); 2.32am, men’s road time trial (Laurence Pithie)

Canoe slalom

2am and 4.10am: Women’s K1 heats (Luuka Jones)

Rugby sevens

12.30am and 4.30am: 5th-8th games; 1.30am and 2am, semifinals; 5am, bronze final; 5.45am, gold final

Hockey

3.30am: Black Sticks men v India

Football

5am: OlyWhites v USA

Surfing

5am: Men’s round 1 (Billy Stairmand); 9.48am, women’s round 1 (Saffi Vette)

Swimming

6.30am: Women’s 100m butterfly semifinal (Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand if qualified); 6.55am, women’s 400m freestyle final (Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas if qualified); 9pm, men’s 400m IM heats (Lewis Clareburt), women’s 200m freestyle heats (Erika Fairweather), men’s 100m backstroke heats (Kane Follows)

Equestrian

8.30pm: Eventing, cross-country

Rowing

8.30pm: Women’s pair heats (Kate Haines and Alana Sherman); 9pm, men’s pair heats (Dan Williamson and Phillip Wilson); 9.30pm, women’s lightweight double sculls women’s heats (Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox); 10.30pm, women’s four heats; 10.50pm, men’s four heats

Tennis

10pm: Women’s doubles (Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun)

Sailing

10.13pm: Foil women races 1-4 (Veerle ten Have); 11.43pm, men’s foil races 1-4 (Josh Armit)

Monday

Mountain biking

12.10am: Women’s cross-country (Sammie Maxwell)

Artistic gymnastics

12.50am: Women’s all-around (Georgia-Rose Brown)

Canoe slalom

1.30am: Women’s K1 semifinal (Luuka Jones); 3.45am, final

Sailing

1.35am: Women’s 49er FX races 1-3 (Jo Aleh and Molly Meech); 1.45am, men’s 49er races 1-3 (Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie)

Football

3am: Football Ferns v Colombia

Hockey

3.30am: Black Sticks men v Belgium

Rugby sevens

4am: NZ women v China

Surfing

5am: Women’s round 2 (Saffi Vette)

Swimming

6.30am: Men’s 400m IM final (Lewis Clareburt if qualified); 6.45am, women’s 100m butterfly final (Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand if qualified)