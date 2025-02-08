Overseas spots filled for event

Local mountain biker Matt Begg takes in the air above Natural Selection Bike’s new Mt Dewar course. PHOTO: MILES HOLDEN

International mountainbikers are living the Kiwi dream.

Four overseas bikers won the final spots at the National Selection Bike’s dream ticket event at Dream Track in Queenstown yesterday afternoon.

They earned their ticket to the Natural Selection Bike event at the new Mt Dewar venue in Queenstown next weekend.

Janelle Soukup, of the U.S.A, and Kirsten van Horne, of Canada, nabbed the final two women’s spots, while Louis Reboul, of France, and Finley Kirschenmann, also of the U.S.A secured the final men’s tickets.

The dream ticket event featured 24 athletes, including several local riders, vying for the spots

"I can’t believe it, I’m in shock," Soukup said.

“I’m really stoked. My parents can’t believe it, my brother can’t believe it, I can’t believe it, but here we are and I can’t wait for the main event next weekend.”

Kirschenmann was equally excited to make it through.

“I’m so hyped to make it in,” Kirschenmann said.

“Everyone killed it out there. I’m super excited for the opportunity and I’ll see everyone out there next weekend.”

Angie Marino, of the U.S.A., was picked as the alternate and will also get a start at Natural Selection Bike with one athlete pulling out.

Natural Selection Bike will feature 26 of the world’s top mountainbikers at Mt Dewar next weekend.

The competition is made up of a men’s and women’s division and will combine the three disciplines: big mountain freeride, slopestyle and downhill in one line.