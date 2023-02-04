Record throw, solid runs ahead of champs

Sarah Evans

Sarah Evans continues to break new ground.

The Athletics Taieri thrower broke her own Otago women’s 14 javelin record on Thursday night.

Evans threw a strong 34.42m during the Athletics Otago twilight meet at the Caledonian.

She had a quiet start with a 31.35m throw before she unleashed the record-breaking throw on her second attempt.

The throw broke the previous record of 34.34m she set in December last year.

Promising javelin thrower Alex Duff was also solid in the discus and javelin to claim gold. The Hill City University athlete threw 39.45m to win the women’s 16-17 discus and 39.23m in the women’s under-18 javelin.

Zara Geddes, also of Hill City, had a good win in the women’s 18-19 grade 3000m run, coming in at 10min 05.28sec. It was about 6sec shy of her personal best which she set at the Caledonian last February.

Jorja Gibbons stormed home to win the women’s 16-17 grade 100m, while her older brother Cole won the men’s 18-19 100m, finishing in 11.63sec.

He came in 0.09sec ahead of Hill City’s Luke Moffitt.

Moffitt also came second in the same grade’s 200m sprint and won the men’s 18-19 triple jump, with his final attempt, of 13.23m.

The twilight meeting was good preparation for many athletes who will take part in next weekend’s senior Otago championships at the Caledonian.