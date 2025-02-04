Richie McCaw helps bring back Godzone

Richie McCaw and Rob Nichol tackle the Red Hills during the 2016 Godzone race held in the Tasman district. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Rugby legend Richie McCaw has played a big part in the return of one of New Zealand's iconic adventure events.

Godzone is an eight-day teams multisport event which requires athletes to navigate their own route through wilderness areas which can span up to 650 kilometres.

An adventure racing charitable trust led by McCaw announced the return of the world's largest expedition race after a two-year hiatus.

"Most of us have raced Godzone and got so much out of the event on a personal and sporting level that we wanted to see it return to continue the legacy," said Pure Adventure Charitable Trust spokesperson Rob Nichol.

"It's such an incredible event that allows teams to explore vast and often untouched areas of New Zealand's backcountry and is truly aspirational for adventure racers worldwide."

Nichol and McCaw have competed in a number of multi-sport events together.

The trust hopes to have the event back in the next 12 months.

"Godzone is one of the most celebrated adventure racing events globally, and we intend to continue this rich adventure racing legacy by bringing teams together to race at an elite level for an adventure like no other," said Nichol.

"It will allow us to showcase the New Zealand outdoors. PACT (Pure Adventure Charitable Trust) will work alongside other events to inspire and support an increasing number of schools and students seeking to engage in multisport and the outdoors."

Former All Blacks captain McCaw has competed in four chapters of Godzone.

"It's a gruelling and rewarding challenge and has impacted my life in so many ways and continues to be an inspiration."

Godzone pitches teams of four against each other as they navigate their own route with disciplines including mountain biking, trekking, packrafting, kayaking, ropes, abseiling & coasteering.