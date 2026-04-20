Solid showing by NZ team

New Zealand cyclist Bryony Botha (right) changes with team-mate Prudence Fowler in the two-rider madison during the Hong Kong round of the track cycling world cup yesterday. Photo: SWPix

New Zealand track cyclists earned solid ranking points without stepping on the podium on day two of the UCI world cup in Hong Kong yesterday.

Experienced Southland rider Tom Sexton finished fifth in the men’s four-event omnium.

He placed ninth in the opening scratch race, 12th in the tempo race, sixth in the elimination and fifth in the pivotal points race.

Sexton finished on 126 points with a strong overall performance to be only 11 points off the podium.

Bryony Botha and relative newcomer Prudence Fowler teamed to finish sixth in the 30km madison, the two-rider event where riders swap with a hand-sling motion.

The pair won two of the opening four sprints, going on to finish on 20 points, equal with Italy and just eight points off the podium in the event won by France from Great Britain.

Earlier, Ellesse Andrews qualified seventh in 10.605sec in the women’s individual sprint and team-mate Olivia King 27th in 11.012sec as both moved to the match-racing phase.

While King went out in the first round to Iana Burklalova by just 0.1sec, Andrews dispatched Japan’s Aki Sakai in the first round and edged out Stefany Cuadrado Florez (Colombia) in the second round to move to the best-of-three quarterfinals.

The Kiwi star was beaten in two close battles with the impressive Mina Sato (Japan).

Fellow sprinter Sam Dakin had his first action in the men’s keirin, but missed out on the medal rounds after being edged out in the repechage.

On day one, the New Zealanders secured three medals, two of them gold.

Both the women’s and men’s team pursuit triumphed, while Sexton grabbed silver in the omnium.

The decision to spell Sexton from the pursuit squad to focus on individual events also paid off.

He finished second in the two-rider omnium final behind Italian Matteo Florin. — Allied Media