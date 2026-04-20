Record falls in spite of challenging conditions

Emma Cook-Clarke splashes through a creek on her way to winning the Routeburn Classic on Saturday. PHOTO: ROUTEBURN CLASSIC

The Routeburn Classic delivered plenty of drama on Saturday with a women’s course record and one of the closest men’s finishes in the event’s history unfolding in brutal alpine conditions.

Canadian trail runner Emma Cook-Clarke stole the spotlight in the women’s race, surging to victory in 3hr 9min 49sec to break the long-standing course record of 3hr 16min 48sec set by Sarah Douglas in 2014.

Her performance came amid relentless rain, snow and strong winds, following a week of severe winter weather across the Routeburn Track.

Snow remained on key sections of the course — including the Mackenzie Zig Zag — with icy patches and forecasts predicting a further 50-70mm of precipitation leading into race day.

Despite the conditions, organisers confirmed the event would proceed, implementing enhanced safety measures and repositioning marshals ahead of the incoming weather front to monitor conditions in real time.

Race director Glen Currie said a final call was made on race morning following on-course assessments, while participants were urged to take the alpine environment seriously.

The Department of Conservation had temporarily closed sections of the track and warned that poorly equipped or inexperienced individuals should turn back, reinforcing the need for preparation and sound judgement.

Against this backdrop, Cook-Clarke delivered a composed and resilient performance.

"I enjoyed it. It was wild," she said.

"I still feel like I’ll wake up tomorrow and this whole thing’s a dream . . . I feel so honoured to have been able to be here to race and to share it with such an amazing community."

Arriving with limited knowledge of the course, she balanced ambition with humility.

"I always have a few goals, but not knowing at all about the course . . . I wanted to just be open-minded.

"The mountains are kind of the boss. I just tried to have a steady, consistent day and to soak it up."

As conditions deteriorated higher on the course, her focus shifted to survival as much as speed.

"The priority shifted to staying safe in the cold and the elements," she said.

"It felt like true mountain running. It really was just kind of step by step, minute by minute."

Cook-Clarke also reflected on the course’s unique beauty.

"It feels like a dream . . . it’s off the charts. There were so many moments where I just wanted to stop and soak it up. It’s so magical and very different than anywhere that I’ve ever run."

In the men’s race, spectators witnessed one of the tightest finishes in the event’s history.

UK athlete Harvey Martin claimed victory in 2hr 48min 12sec in his debut appearance, finishing just 8sec ahead of defending champion Jack Harris.

In a remarkable twist, Martin had only secured his place on the start line two days earlier after coming off the waitlist.

"I signed up on Thursday so very quick turnaround to commit to racing, but I’m glad I did," he said.

"It was amazing. Pretty tough conditions out there but it’s such a cool race."

His late entry and narrow victory added to the drama of a day defined by extremes — weather, terrain and competition alike.

Together, the record-breaking women’s performance and the razor-thin men’s finish underscored the enduring appeal of the Routeburn Classic: a world-class trail running event where elite racing meets raw alpine conditions, and where respect for the mountains remains as critical as speed. — Allied Media