Studholme clinch relay honours

The senior women’s race gets under way at the Lovelock Relays at the University Oval on Saturday. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Lovelock and Loaded fired when they needed too.

The Studholme team — aptly named Lovelock and Loaded — charged home to win the residential college relay at the 87th Lovelock Relays at the University Oval on Saturday.

The team of Alex Macdonald, Liliana Chapman-Myhill, Sophie Matehaere and Matt Bolter finished in 20min 20sec to secure their first title.

Mond Salmon, representing Salmond, comprising Johan Lokman, Lillian Brown, Mackenzie Napier and Connor Haywood, finished second in 23min 3sec and St Margaret’s Mile Makers team of Shelby Thomson, Katrin Visser, Lucy Robinson and Ethan Lambeth finished 0.03sec behind Salmond.

Becky Aitkenhead storms through her laps to help Hill City-University retain the senior women’s title.

The residential college race was introduced last year — Salmond won the inaugural title — strengthening the ties between athletics and the university, and attracted six teams this year.

Hill City-University retained their senior women’s title for the fourth consecutive year.

Becky Aitkenhead, Erin McKeritt, Taryn McLean and Zara Geddes produced a stunning race to finish in 19min 44sec, 24sec off the record set by Otago University in 2010.

Aitkenhead lead the charge, finishing in 4min 33sec, 1sec off the Otago and all comers women’s record she set last year.

Leith finished second in 21min 17sec.

Hill City also re-gained the senior men’s title after missing out to Christchurch club Whippets, who did not attend this year, last year.

Jake Owen lead the team, followed by Nico Alvarez Rey-Virag, Alex Witt, Josh Hou, Matt Bolter and Ollie O’Sullivan, to finish in 26min 31sec.

Leith finished just behind Hill City in 26min 47sec.

It was a strong day out for Hill City, who organise the Lovelock Relays, winning the under-12 — beating Taieri by 0.02sec — and under-14 grade as well.

Leith won the masters men’s and women’s 35 age group races, while Ariki won the under-16 and under-18 races and the masters men’s 50 race also.