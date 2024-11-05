100km title to Aitken

Mel Aitken. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Dunedin runner Mel Aitken has 100 reasons to celebrate.

The Leith athlete won the New Zealand 100km road race championships in Christchurch at the weekend.

Racing around a 2.5km course around Hagley Park, Aitken finished in 8hr 34min 20sec to win the national title.

She dug deep through the final quarter of the race, which tested her resilience and training plans.

Aitken finished more than 20min ahead of runner-up Carol Robertson, of Hamilton City, who finished in 8hr 58min 21sec.

Timaru runner Xye Doyle won the men’s 100km race in a time of 9hr 28min 57sec.

Hampden runner Val Muskett was the runner-up in the national 50km race with her time of 5hr 19min 31sec.

Christchurch runner Jennifer Rankin won the 50km title in 5hr 5min 40sec.

Hayden Zervos, of Christchurch, won the men’s 50km title in 3hr 17min 45sec.

In Dunedin, youngster Phoebe Laker broke yet another Otago record at the interclub event on Saturday.

The 15-year-old Aspiring runner broke the women’s 15, 16 and 17 years old 400m records with her time of 56.90sec at the Caledonian Ground.

It is the second time Laker has broken the record this season.

She set a time of 56.93sec at the opening interclub event on October 12.