Successful meet for McClintock

Otago's rising swimmers created more magic at the Otago long-course championships at the weekend.

Among the standouts was Wanaka swimmer Sophia McClintock, who had a worthwhile trip to Moana Pool.

She won the girls 14 years 50m (29.39sec), 100m (1min 08.47sec) and 200m (2min 43sec) butterfly.

She also won the 50m (28.80sec) and 200m (2min 22.21sec) freestyle and the 50m backstroke (34.13sec).

Hannah Ker-Fox (Neptune) had a strong weekend, winning the girls 13 years 50m butterfly (30.86sec), 100m freestyle (1min 04.44sec) and 100m backstroke (1min 10.92sec).

Kiwi swimmer Neo Salomonsson won the men’s 16 years and over 50m (24.52sec) and 100m (58.20sec) butterfly, and the 100m freestyle (53.77sec), and clubmate Alfie Weatherston Harvey won the boys 16 years and over 50m backstroke (28.61sec).

Olympian Caitlin Deans (Neptune) won the women’s 16 years and over 100m freestyle (57.17sec) and Aquablack Esme Paterson (Neptune) won the women’s 16 years and over 50m (28.44sec), 100m (1min 01.91sec) and 200m (2min 19.25sec) butterfly.

— Olympian Lewis Clareburt broke the New Zealand men’s 200m freestyle record at the Queensland championships in Brisbane. Clareburt’s time of 1min 47.03sec surpassed Matthew Stanley’s record from 2014.