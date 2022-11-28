Taieri bounces back to win open pairs title

Victorious Taieri pair Jan Hall (left) and Barbara Archer are joined at the scoreboard after their come-from-behind victory in the open pairs final by opponents Faye Cosgrove (left) and Lyn Rance (Green Island). The Taieri pair won 16-13. Photo: Wayne Parsons

The Taieri pairing of Barbara Archer and Jan Hall soaked up the pressure and turned it on their opponents in the final three ends to win the Bowls Dunedin open women’s pairs at the St Clair Bowling Club yesterday.

Archer and Hall trailed the 18-end encounter until the 15th end when they picked up two shots to lock the game up at 12-12.

Fortunes changed as the Taieri pair began to draw shots and pressure Green Island opponents Faye Cosgrove and Lyn Rance into unforced errors.

Up until that stage, Cosgrove and Rance appeared at short odds to secure the title as they consistently seemed to have the measure of their opponents, securing eight of the first 12 ends to hold a 12-8 lead with five ends to play.

The Green Island pair were mastering the green with relative ease, maintaining shots on the head and countering any threat Archer and Hall could muster.

The good-hearted banter between the teams echoed their confident play and reflected Taieri’s frustration. But how quickly fortunes can change in the sport of bowls.

Taieri secured two shots on each of the 14th and 15th ends to lock the game up and put it in sight of victory.

Scoring an incredible eight shots in a four-end scoring blitz between the 14th and 17th ends to turn the tide on Green Island.

Taking a one shot lead on the 16th end proved the catalyst for a further three on the penultimate 17th end.

But with victory within its grasp and Cosgrove and Rance playing for survival, nerves were apparent with neither pair able to secure a dominance on the head that had been clear throughout.

An early bowl from Rance handing Green Island a one-shot advantage for the final scoreline of 16-13 favouring Archer and Hall.

"We are all great mates. So to beat them is even more special," Archer said of taking bragging rights on her Green Island opponents.

She described Cosgrove and Rance as "legends of the game" as they had 42 centre titles between them — Cosgrove with 16 and Rance with 26.

It was Archer’s fifth centre title and Hall’s third.

Cosgrove was full of praise for the the spirit in which Archer and Hall played the game, and the way they came back to secure victory.

"The green played absolutely beautiful. We were just unlucky things didn’t quite go our way towards the end.

"We were probably on a par. But well done to them. Maybe next time.

"It was a good final to play to be honest. We did our best."

By Wayne Parsons