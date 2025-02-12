Top Kiwi teenage mountain biker breaks neck in crash

Erice van Leuven flying high at McGazzfest mountain bike festival in Queenstown last week. Photo: Emerson Sparks

Hutt Valley mountain biker Erice van Leuven says she endured the "biggest crash of my life" at the Red Bull Hardline event in Tasmania over the weekend.

The 18-year-old broke her neck, back and wrist and suffered some "small internal injuries" when she went down hard after catching her rear wheel while trying to clear a massive 85-foot jump near the bottom of the course.

In a post on social media, van Leuven said she was lucky to be able to walk and would have to wait for her lung to heal before she could fly back to New Zealand to rest up.

The two times junior women's downhill world champion was one of only eight woman invited to compete at the race which featured 45 foot drops and 85 foot gap jumps - which required riders to launch themselves into the air at speeds of up to 70 kilometres an hour.

Ahead of the event van Leuven told RNZ she had being working hard during her new team's - Norco Race Division - training camp in Queenstown to get used to clearing the massive jumps.

"Its a downhill race [but] with a lot of big features in it. So there's a lot of step-downs, which is like a big drop, and then gap jumps as well. There's one that is like a 45 foot step down and a couple of the gaps are like 85 feet - which is insane. You have to be going about 70 kilometres to hit them," van Leuven said.

She said the scale of the obstacles in the course would push the boundaries of her courage and skills.

"I've always loved riding jumps. I'm a fan for big jumps but I've never ridden something this size. I've ridden 50 foot jumps before but that's a bit of a step-down from the 85 feet.

"The jumps on the [Hardline course] its more a flat ramp, built for speed rather than for height. So that's kind of more playing with my style and abilities," van Leuven said.

Van Leuven had been making impressive progress during practice runs alongside team mate and now 2x women's Hardline winner Gracey Hemstreet.

In her team's Instagram posts - during practice runs - van Leuven can be heard whooping in adrenalised excitement as she followed Hemstreet down the course.

Following the crash van Leuven posted pictures of her walking gingerly wearing a torso and neck brace and sporting a cast on her wrist.

"A rollercoaster week at Hardline. From not thinking I could ride to ticking off the whole course in the space of a few runs. This place is rad, but also no joke," van Leuven wrote.

Van Leuven said she was "fired up" to return to Hardline next year once she had spent "some quality time with the animals at home,".