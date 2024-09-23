Tough lesson for NZ in final game

New Zealand’s Jordan Ditfort tries to hold off Kazakhstan defender Abdirassil Abdumanapuly during the Futsal World Cup game in Uzbekistan yesterday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand’s first experience of the Futsal World Cup ended with another valuable lesson.

The Futsal Whites are well aware of the challenges of the elite level of the sport following their 10-0 loss to world No 8, Kazakhstan, in their final pool game yesterday.

It followed earlier losses to Libya (3-1) and Spain (7-1).

Needing to win to have any chance of progressing to the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams, New Zealand’s hopes were dashed by a clinical Kazakhstan team in Tashkent.

The Futsal Whites battled hard to keep the game scoreless for nine minutes but trailed 3-0 at halftime.

Kazakhstan star Arnold Knaub banged in five goals to complete the rout.

The Kazakhs managed 74 shots on goal to New Zealand’s 16.

As has been the case all tournament, Futsal Whites goalie Mike Antamanov was the busiest man on the court, and the score could actually have been more lopsided had he not made some fine saves.